Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2022 quarter
Continental Seeds and Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 210.00% in the March 2022 quarter
CCL Products ventures into the frozen foods category with plant-based meat products
TCS records PAT of Rs 10,431 crore in Q2 FY23; order book at $8.1 bn
-
Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Continental Securities rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.330.24 38 OPM %66.6775.00 -PBDT0.220.18 22 PBT0.210.18 17 NP0.160.13 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU