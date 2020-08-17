JUST IN
Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.13 15 OPM %46.6738.46 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.050.04 25

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020.

