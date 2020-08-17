Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.150.1346.6738.460.070.050.070.050.050.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)