Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Summit Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Summit Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Continental Securities rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.13 15 OPM %46.6738.46 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.050.04 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU