Control Print consolidated net profit declines 11.59% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.67% to Rs 51.22 croreNet profit of Control Print declined 11.59% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 17.67% to Rs 51.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 43.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales51.2243.53 18 OPM %26.8826.19 -PBDT13.8911.45 21 PBT11.569.59 21 NP7.558.54 -12
