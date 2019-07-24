JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MPS consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 11.59% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.67% to Rs 51.22 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 11.59% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 17.67% to Rs 51.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 43.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales51.2243.53 18 OPM %26.8826.19 -PBDT13.8911.45 21 PBT11.569.59 21 NP7.558.54 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU