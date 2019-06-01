Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 11.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.72% to Rs 2.91 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 11.31% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.72% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.07% to Rs 8.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 35.67% to Rs 14.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

