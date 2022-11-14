Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 32.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.47% to Rs 3.78 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 32.30% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.47% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.786.3580.1682.833.785.853.765.823.064.52

