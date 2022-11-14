JUST IN
Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 32.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.47% to Rs 3.78 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 32.30% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.47% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.786.35 -40 OPM %80.1682.83 -PBDT3.785.85 -35 PBT3.765.82 -35 NP3.064.52 -32

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:14 IST

