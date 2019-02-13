JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 54.65% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 41.92% to Rs 3.99 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 54.65% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 41.92% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.996.87 -42 OPM %63.4183.41 -PBDT2.535.73 -56 PBT2.485.68 -56 NP2.004.41 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements