Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 986.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.52% to Rs 25.70 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 986.67% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.52% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.7018.42 40 OPM %16.775.43 -PBDT6.411.83 250 PBT5.911.34 341 NP4.890.45 987

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:13 IST

