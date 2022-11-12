Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 986.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.52% to Rs 25.70 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 986.67% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.52% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.25.7018.4216.775.436.411.835.911.344.890.45

