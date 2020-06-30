JUST IN
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 50.53 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 50.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.22% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 98.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales50.5340.96 23 98.2195.61 3 OPM %0.730.61 -2.282.75 - PBDT0.15-0.21 LP 1.341.14 18 PBT0.05-0.30 LP 0.600.29 107 NP0.05-0.30 LP 0.380.83 -54

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 17:21 IST

