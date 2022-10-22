Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 90.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 63.51% to Rs 24.13 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 90.75% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 63.51% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.1366.131.334.730.343.160.162.980.161.73

