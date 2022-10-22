Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 90.75% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 63.51% to Rs 24.13 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 90.75% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 63.51% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.1366.13 -64 OPM %1.334.73 -PBDT0.343.16 -89 PBT0.162.98 -95 NP0.161.73 -91

