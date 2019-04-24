Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 23.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 2638.34 crore

Net profit of rose 23.18% to Rs 110.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 89.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 2638.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2411.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.22% to Rs 720.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 691.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 13224.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11082.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

