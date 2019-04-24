Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 23.18% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 2638.34 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International rose 23.18% to Rs 110.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 89.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 2638.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2411.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.22% to Rs 720.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 691.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 13224.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11082.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2638.342411.82 9 13224.5611082.92 19 OPM %9.687.67 -10.7411.33 - PBDT198.80151.25 31 1206.421137.22 6 PBT163.71127.46 28 1092.581038.09 5 NP110.3889.61 23 720.48691.31 4

