Corporate Courier & Cargo standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Corporate Courier & Cargo rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.050.0880.0037.500.040.030.040.030.040.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)