Business Standard

Corporate Courier & Cargo standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Corporate Courier & Cargo rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.08 -38 OPM %80.0037.50 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.02 100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 13:56 IST

