COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 67.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.04% to Rs 33.19 croreNet profit of COSCO (India) declined 67.74% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.04% to Rs 33.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.07% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 133.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.1931.90 4 133.82132.88 1 OPM %3.346.24 -5.636.91 - PBDT0.400.87 -54 3.685.68 -35 PBT0.050.62 -92 2.224.70 -53 NP0.200.62 -68 1.813.02 -40
