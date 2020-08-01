COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 67.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.04% to Rs 33.19 crore

Net profit of COSCO (India) declined 67.74% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.04% to Rs 33.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.07% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 133.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

