COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 78.13% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter
DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 57.98% in the September 2022 quarter
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 77.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Sportking India standalone net profit declines 99.99% in the September 2022 quarter
Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.90% to Rs 38.35 croreNet profit of COSCO (India) declined 78.13% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 38.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales38.3533.09 16 OPM %4.725.68 -PBDT0.690.72 -4 PBT0.130.37 -65 NP0.070.32 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU