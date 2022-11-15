JUST IN
Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 78.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.90% to Rs 38.35 crore

Net profit of COSCO (India) declined 78.13% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 38.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales38.3533.09 16 OPM %4.725.68 -PBDT0.690.72 -4 PBT0.130.37 -65 NP0.070.32 -78

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:02 IST

