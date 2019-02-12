JUST IN
GOI Announces Sale Of Five Dated Securities For Rs 12,000 Crore
Business Standard

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.71 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.62% to Rs 16.51 crore

Net Loss of Cosmo Ferrites reported to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 19.62% to Rs 16.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.5120.54 -20 OPM %1.940.58 -PBDT-0.33-1.08 69 PBT-1.33-2.17 39 NP-4.71-1.03 -357

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:10 IST

