Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.71 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Cosmo Films consolidated net profit declines 50.27% in the September 2018 quarter
Cosmo Films standalone net profit declines 58.50% in the September 2018 quarter
Cosmo Films delays setting up new production line for Specialized Polyester (BOPET) Film
-
Sales decline 19.62% to Rs 16.51 croreNet Loss of Cosmo Ferrites reported to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 19.62% to Rs 16.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.5120.54 -20 OPM %1.940.58 -PBDT-0.33-1.08 69 PBT-1.33-2.17 39 NP-4.71-1.03 -357
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU