Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 13.97 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.9716.13-28.490.31-1.30-5.40-4.77-8.67-5.34-9.30

