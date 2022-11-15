JUST IN
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 13.97 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.9716.13 -13 OPM %-28.490.31 -PBDT-1.30-5.40 76 PBT-4.77-8.67 45 NP-5.34-9.30 43

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

