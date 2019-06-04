JUST IN
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.24% to Rs 51.09 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.24% to Rs 51.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 214.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 236.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales51.0957.56 -11 214.68236.80 -9 OPM %22.9419.87 -18.1917.63 - PBDT-2.084.10 PL 1.517.91 -81 PBT-6.17-0.39 -1482 -15.43-10.04 -54 NP-7.86-2.97 -165 -21.92-17.25 -27

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:18 IST

