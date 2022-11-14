Country Condo's standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.44% to Rs 7.15 crore

Net profit of Country Condo's rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.154.955.175.250.380.290.340.250.270.26

