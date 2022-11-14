Country Condo's standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 44.44% to Rs 7.15 croreNet profit of Country Condo's rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.154.95 44 OPM %5.175.25 -PBDT0.380.29 31 PBT0.340.25 36 NP0.270.26 4
