Cox & Kings consolidated net profit declines 69.61% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 1298.91 crore

Net profit of Cox & Kings declined 69.61% to Rs 28.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 95.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 1298.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1121.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1298.911121.46 16 OPM %9.1312.52 -PBDT98.96121.80 -19 PBT78.07100.76 -23 NP28.9195.13 -70

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:29 IST

