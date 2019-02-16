Cox & Kings consolidated net profit declines 69.61% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 1298.91 croreNet profit of Cox & Kings declined 69.61% to Rs 28.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 95.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 1298.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1121.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1298.911121.46 16 OPM %9.1312.52 -PBDT98.96121.80 -19 PBT78.07100.76 -23 NP28.9195.13 -70
