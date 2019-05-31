JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Madhur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Cox & Kings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 823.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 1258.52 crore

Net profit of Cox & Kings reported to Rs 823.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 46.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 1258.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1183.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 173.42% to Rs 991.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 362.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 5693.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4942.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1258.521183.27 6 5693.464942.28 15 OPM %13.499.11 -11.0714.60 - PBDT108.2840.87 165 624.97720.99 -13 PBT74.4429.77 150 530.60660.95 -20 NP823.64-46.06 LP 991.00362.44 173

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 16:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU