Cox & Kings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 823.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 1258.52 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 823.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 46.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 1258.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1183.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 173.42% to Rs 991.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 362.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 5693.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4942.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1258.521183.275693.464942.2813.499.1111.0714.60108.2840.87624.97720.9974.4429.77530.60660.95823.64-46.06991.00362.44

