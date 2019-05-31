JUST IN
Cox & Kings reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.09 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 559.83 crore

Net profit of Cox & Kings reported to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 559.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 518.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.61% to Rs 149.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 2751.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2502.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales559.83518.77 8 2751.682502.16 10 OPM %8.132.01 -10.459.98 - PBDT22.9315.88 44 274.45288.29 -5 PBT12.706.60 92 238.88257.82 -7 NP4.09-2.43 LP 149.52161.83 -8

