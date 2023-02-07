JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Winsome Breweries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.22 18 OPM %69.2390.91 -PBDT0.190.21 -10 PBT0.160.18 -11 NP0.130.14 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU