Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.260.2269.2390.910.190.210.160.180.130.14

