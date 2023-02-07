Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.22 18 OPM %69.2390.91 -PBDT0.190.21 -10 PBT0.160.18 -11 NP0.130.14 -7
