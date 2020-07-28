Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Reliance Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1.58% in the December 2019 quarter
Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters standalone net profit rises 6200.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 36.84% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Crane Infrastructure rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.84% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.67% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.97% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.260.19 37 0.970.77 26 OPM %76.9273.68 -73.2077.92 - PBDT0.210.15 40 0.740.66 12 PBT0.180.12 50 0.610.53 15 NP0.140.11 27 0.490.42 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU