Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 36.84% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.84% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.67% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.97% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.260.190.970.7776.9273.6873.2077.920.210.150.740.660.180.120.610.530.140.110.490.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)