Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 36.84% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.84% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.67% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.97% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.260.19 37 0.970.77 26 OPM %76.9273.68 -73.2077.92 - PBDT0.210.15 40 0.740.66 12 PBT0.180.12 50 0.610.53 15 NP0.140.11 27 0.490.42 17

