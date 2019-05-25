Cravatex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 48.89% to Rs 0.23 croreNet loss of Cravatex reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 48.89% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 438.10% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.230.45 -49 1.040.74 41 OPM %-243.48-246.67 --219.23-368.92 - PBDT0.350.46 -24 3.781.27 198 PBT0.150.23 -35 2.950.32 822 NP-0.030.18 PL 2.260.42 438
