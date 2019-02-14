Cravatex standalone net profit rises 238.10% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 293.75% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Cravatex rose 238.10% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 293.75% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.630.16 294 OPM %-87.30-275.00 -PBDT1.660.52 219 PBT1.450.28 418 NP1.420.42 238

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019.

