Crazy Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Jumbo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2018 quarter
SREI Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit declines 23.02% in the December 2018 quarter
Crazy Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Mahaveer Infoway reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Crazy Infotech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 OPM %-50.00-25.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 PBT-0.01-0.04 75 NP-0.01-0.04 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU