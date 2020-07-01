Creative Eye reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 88.52% to Rs 1.00 croreNet Loss of Creative Eye reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 88.52% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.40% to Rs 18.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.008.71 -89 18.1128.93 -37 OPM %-161.00-22.39 --26.39-17.25 - PBDT-1.49-1.88 21 -4.34-4.75 9 PBT-1.53-1.93 21 -4.50-4.97 9 NP-1.53-1.93 21 -4.50-4.97 9
