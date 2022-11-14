Crescent Finstock consolidated net profit declines 18.69% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 9.44 croreNet profit of Crescent Finstock declined 18.69% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.448.21 15 OPM %5.726.21 -PBDT1.612.05 -21 PBT1.612.01 -20 NP1.611.98 -19
