Crescent Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
d'labs Introduces Data Science Course in Partnership With B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology
Red Cross to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela
Earthquake jolts Iran's Gilangharb city
UN seeks access to Syria's Rukban for evacuation
British IS bride's baby son dead
-
Sales decline 25.21% to Rs 11.54 croreNet profit of Crescent Leasing reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.21% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 82.68% to Rs 15.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.5415.43 -25 15.0686.94 -83 OPM %1.04-5.51 -0.530.24 - PBDT0.12-0.88 LP 0.070.05 40 PBT0.12-0.88 LP 0.070.05 40 NP0.12-0.88 LP 0.050.04 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU