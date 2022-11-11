Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 23.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 98.02% to Rs 27.03 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures rose 23.83% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 98.02% to Rs 27.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.27.0313.6553.53-19.5611.94-5.1610.97-5.907.696.21

