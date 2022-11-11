JUST IN
Power shares edge lower
Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 23.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 98.02% to Rs 27.03 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures rose 23.83% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 98.02% to Rs 27.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.0313.65 98 OPM %53.53-19.56 -PBDT11.94-5.16 LP PBT10.97-5.90 LP NP7.696.21 24

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:04 IST

