Crimson Metal Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.50% to Rs 2.38 croreNet profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.50% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.40% to Rs 7.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.386.52 -63 7.259.85 -26 OPM %63.4521.17 -44.4134.11 - PBDT0.76-0.01 LP 1.221.27 -4 PBT0.29-0.30 LP 0.100.15 -33 NP0.27-0.24 LP 0.080.12 -33
