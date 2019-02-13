JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.40% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 467.03 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 18.96% to Rs 113.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 95.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 467.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 440.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.27% to Rs 363.10 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 304.43 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 1748.49 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 1658.46 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales467.03440.90 6 1748.491658.46 5 OPM %25.7430.41 -26.3927.44 - PBDT148.62138.23 8 542.41480.25 13 PBT136.93128.34 7 499.59433.61 15 NP113.7595.62 19 363.10304.43 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements