CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Crisil withdraws D rating for RInfra NCDs
New India Assurance Q2 net more than halves to Rs 328 cr on catastrophic losses
CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 29.66% in the September 2018 quarter
CRISIL standalone net profit rises 18.00% in the September 2018 quarter
New India Assurance reports net loss of Rs 113.5 cr in Q3
-
Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 467.03 croreNet profit of CRISIL rose 18.96% to Rs 113.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 95.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 467.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 440.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.27% to Rs 363.10 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 304.43 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 1748.49 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 1658.46 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales467.03440.90 6 1748.491658.46 5 OPM %25.7430.41 -26.3927.44 - PBDT148.62138.23 8 542.41480.25 13 PBT136.93128.34 7 499.59433.61 15 NP113.7595.62 19 363.10304.43 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU