CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 467.03 crore

Net profit of rose 18.96% to Rs 113.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 95.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 467.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 440.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.27% to Rs 363.10 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 304.43 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 1748.49 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 1658.46 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

467.03440.901748.491658.4625.7430.4126.3927.44148.62138.23542.41480.25136.93128.34499.59433.61113.7595.62363.10304.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)