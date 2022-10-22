CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 31.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 682.98 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 31.00% to Rs 147.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 682.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 570.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.682.98570.9622.1825.66215.16177.45188.84151.23147.85112.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)