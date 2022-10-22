CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 31.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 682.98 croreNet profit of CRISIL rose 31.00% to Rs 147.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 682.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 570.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales682.98570.96 20 OPM %22.1825.66 -PBDT215.16177.45 21 PBT188.84151.23 25 NP147.85112.86 31
