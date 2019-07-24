Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit rises 17.43% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 1346.84 croreNet profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical rose 17.43% to Rs 122.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 104.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 1346.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1203.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1346.841203.89 12 OPM %14.2513.89 -PBDT194.23160.89 21 PBT188.45157.79 19 NP122.44104.27 17
