ICICI Bank, NTPC will be watched after Q3 results
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical standalone net profit rises 14.63% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 1030.31 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical rose 14.63% to Rs 79.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 69.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 1030.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 938.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1030.31938.19 10 OPM %12.2412.41 -PBDT123.42107.26 15 PBT120.16104.04 15 NP79.6769.50 15

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:28 IST

