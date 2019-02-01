CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 29.86% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 46.20% to Rs 15.76 croreNet profit of CSL Finance rose 29.86% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 46.20% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.7610.78 46 OPM %80.0878.48 -PBDT9.547.32 30 PBT9.477.28 30 NP6.615.09 30
