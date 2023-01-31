CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 37.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.98% to Rs 31.23 croreNet profit of CSL Finance rose 37.25% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.98% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.2318.93 65 OPM %75.2577.34 -PBDT16.1612.02 34 PBT15.8711.85 34 NP11.908.67 37
