Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 22.39% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of Cubical Financial Services declined 72.73% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.39% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.42% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.43% to Rs 3.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.820.67 22 3.672.69 36 OPM %78.05-23.88 -16.088.92 - PBDT0.09-0.23 LP 0.590.31 90 PBT0.09-0.23 LP 0.590.31 90 NP0.060.22 -73 0.430.76 -43

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 08:12 IST

