Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Cubical Financial Services rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.56% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.12% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

