Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of Cubical Financial Services rose 166.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.56% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.12% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.760.82 -7 1.063.67 -71 OPM %30.2678.05 -35.8516.08 - PBDT0.230.09 156 0.410.59 -31 PBT0.230.09 156 0.410.59 -31 NP0.160.06 167 0.290.43 -33
