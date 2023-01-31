JUST IN
Cupid standalone net profit rises 302.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.30% to Rs 41.76 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 302.81% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.30% to Rs 41.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41.7636.22 15 OPM %33.6912.01 -PBDT13.994.31 225 PBT13.213.69 258 NP10.032.49 303

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:39 IST

