Cybele Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 33.78% to Rs 3.98 croreNet Loss of Cybele Industries reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.78% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1107.14% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 78.82% to Rs 23.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.986.01 -34 23.5513.17 79 OPM %-15.833.00 -13.728.35 - PBDT-0.670.11 PL 2.980.75 297 PBT-0.85-0.10 -750 2.370.14 1593 NP-1.53-0.10 -1430 1.690.14 1107
