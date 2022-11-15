Cybele Industries standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 49.28% to Rs 8.33 crore

Net profit of Cybele Industries rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.28% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.335.58 49 OPM %6.366.99 -PBDT0.350.23 52 PBT0.160.05 220 NP0.170.01 1600

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:58 IST

