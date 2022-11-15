Cybele Industries standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.28% to Rs 8.33 crore

Net profit of Cybele Industries rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.28% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.335.586.366.990.350.230.160.050.170.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)