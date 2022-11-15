Cybele Industries standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter
KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Praj Industries standalone net profit rises 140.27% in the September 2022 quarter
Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 13.16% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 49.28% to Rs 8.33 croreNet profit of Cybele Industries rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.28% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.335.58 49 OPM %6.366.99 -PBDT0.350.23 52 PBT0.160.05 220 NP0.170.01 1600
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU