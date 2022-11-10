Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit rises 117.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.59% to Rs 18.86 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media (India) rose 117.24% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.59% to Rs 18.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.8613.917.645.391.000.380.900.290.630.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)