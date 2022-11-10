Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit rises 117.24% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.59% to Rs 18.86 croreNet profit of Cyber Media (India) rose 117.24% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.59% to Rs 18.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.8613.91 36 OPM %7.645.39 -PBDT1.000.38 163 PBT0.900.29 210 NP0.630.29 117
