Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit rises 355.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.48% to Rs 19.53 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media (India) rose 355.88% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.48% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.19.5321.116.046.350.971.080.880.983.100.68

