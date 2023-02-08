Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit rises 355.88% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 7.48% to Rs 19.53 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media (India) rose 355.88% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.48% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.5321.11 -7 OPM %6.046.35 -PBDT0.971.08 -10 PBT0.880.98 -10 NP3.100.68 356

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:39 IST

