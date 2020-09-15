Cyber Media (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Lockdown: 172 cases filed by Maha Cyber till Saturday
Coronavirus: Cyber cops step up vigil against rumour-mongers
Spike in hate, communal content on social media: Cyber police
-
Sales decline 53.28% to Rs 6.06 croreNet profit of Cyber Media (India) reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.28% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.0612.97 -53 OPM %3.30-0.54 -PBDT0.130.54 -76 PBT0.08-0.13 LP NP0.08-0.13 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU