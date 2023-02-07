Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 10.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.53% to Rs 16.56 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 10.34% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.5616.997.136.590.990.950.920.880.640.58

