Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 10.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.53% to Rs 16.56 croreNet profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 10.34% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.5616.99 -3 OPM %7.136.59 -PBDT0.990.95 4 PBT0.920.88 5 NP0.640.58 10
