Cyberscape Multimedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 croreNet loss of Cyberscape Multimedia reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 733.33% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080 0 0.250.03 733 OPM %00 --80.00-366.67 - PBDT0-0.12 100 -0.20-0.11 -82 PBT-0.27-0.12 -125 -1.27-0.11 -1055 NP-0.190.63 PL -0.940.64 PL
