D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 3.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 659.71 croreNet profit of D B Corp declined 3.18% to Rs 75.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 78.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 659.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 592.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales659.71592.64 11 OPM %21.1823.55 -PBDT139.74142.33 -2 PBT114.85119.09 -4 NP75.6378.11 -3
