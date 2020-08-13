D B Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.34% to Rs 210.41 crore

Net loss of D B Corp reported to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 93.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.34% to Rs 210.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 607.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.210.41607.03-15.7128.91-34.86174.31-63.72143.94-48.0593.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)