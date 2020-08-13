JUST IN
D B Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net loss of D B Corp reported to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 93.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.34% to Rs 210.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 607.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales210.41607.03 -65 OPM %-15.7128.91 -PBDT-34.86174.31 PL PBT-63.72143.94 PL NP-48.0593.73 PL

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 13:23 IST

