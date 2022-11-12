JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit rises 4.02% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

D B Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 568.67 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.45% to Rs 10.16 crore

Net profit of D B Realty reported to Rs 568.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 352.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.168.80 15 OPM %-150.20-1317.73 -PBDT-0.05-291.06 100 PBT-0.15-291.25 100 NP568.67-352.50 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU