D B Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.15 croreNet Loss of D B Realty reported to Rs 32.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 88.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 145.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 120.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.02% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.151.35 PL 0.464.19 -89 OPM %2480.00-3951.11 --15873.91-1984.25 - PBDT-29.47-98.33 70 -147.67-115.36 -28 PBT-29.57-98.63 70 -148.14-116.56 -27 NP-32.51-88.25 63 -145.63-120.50 -21
